MSI GL76 Pulse vs Dell G5 15 5500

63 out of 100
MSI GL76 Pulse
VS
56 out of 100
Dell G5 15 5500
MSI GL76 Pulse
Dell G5 15 5500
From $869
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 53.4 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GL76 Pulse and Dell G5 15 5500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GL76 Pulse
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (143.8 vs 168.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GL76 Pulse
vs
G5 15 5500

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 398 mm (15.67 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 273 mm (10.75 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 24.2 mm (0.95 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~72.3%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1570:1 1502:1
sRGB color space 94% 55.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.9%
Response time 8 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
GL76 Pulse +28%
320 nits
G5 15 5500
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 180 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GL76 Pulse +13%
1417
G5 15 5500
1249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GL76 Pulse +9%
5086
G5 15 5500
4672
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GL76 Pulse +71%
3822
G5 15 5500
2229

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GL76 Pulse +111%
6.42 TFLOPS
G5 15 5500
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

