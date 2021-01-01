Home > Laptop comparison > GL76 Pulse or G7 (2021) – what's better?

MSI GL76 Pulse vs Gigabyte G7 (2021)

66 out of 100
MSI GL76 Pulse
VS
66 out of 100
Gigabyte G7 (2021)
MSI GL76 Pulse
From $1600
Gigabyte G7 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GL76 Pulse and Gigabyte G7 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GL76 Pulse
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 53.4 against 48.9 watt-hours
Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GL76 Pulse
vs
G7 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 398 mm (15.67 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 273 mm (10.75 inches) 262 mm (10.31 inches)
Thickness 24.2 mm (0.95 inches) 25.9 mm (1.02 inches)
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 1035 cm2 (160.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~79.7%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1570:1 -
sRGB color space 94% 100%
Response time 8 ms -
Max. brightness
GL76 Pulse
320 nits
G7 (2021)
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 W 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GL76 Pulse
1503
G7 (2021) +1%
1511
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GL76 Pulse
6876
G7 (2021)
6853
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
GL76 Pulse +1%
586
G7 (2021)
581
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GL76 Pulse
3822
G7 (2021) +1%
3862

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GL76 Pulse
6.42 TFLOPS
G7 (2021) +16%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

