MSI GL76 Pulse vs Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 120-164% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 80 against 53.4 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (144 vs 168.5 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|398 mm (15.67 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|273 mm (10.75 inches)
|261 mm (10.28 inches)
|Thickness
|24.2 mm (0.95 inches)
|20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches)
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1570:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|94%
|94%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|70.2%
|Response time
|8 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|180 W
|300 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|870 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1417
1513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5086
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +62%
8244
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
n/a
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3822
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +29%
4937
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|130 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
