MSI GL76 Pulse vs GE66 Raider

62 out of 100
MSI GL76 Pulse
VS
72 out of 100
MSI GE66 Raider
MSI GL76 Pulse
MSI GE66 Raider
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GL76 Pulse and GE66 Raider important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GL76 Pulse
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI GE66 Raider
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 120-164% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.4 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (148.2 vs 168.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GL76 Pulse
vs
GE66 Raider

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
Width 398 mm (15.67 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 273 mm (10.75 inches) 267 mm (10.51 inches)
Thickness 24.2 mm (0.95 inches) 23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~70.2%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1570:1 -
sRGB color space 94% 100%
Response time 8 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
GL76 Pulse
320 nits
GE66 Raider
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 W 230 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GL76 Pulse +18%
1417
GE66 Raider
1199
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GL76 Pulse
5086
GE66 Raider +14%
5800
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GL76 Pulse +37%
3822
GE66 Raider
2799

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GL76 Pulse
4.329 TFLOPS
GE66 Raider +219%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

