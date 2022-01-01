Home > Laptop comparison > GL76 Pulse or GE76 Raider – what's better?

MSI GL76 Pulse vs GE76 Raider

61 out of 100
MSI GL76 Pulse
VS
69 out of 100
MSI GE76 Raider
MSI GL76 Pulse
MSI GE76 Raider
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GL76 Pulse and GE76 Raider important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GL76 Pulse
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
  • Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.4 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GL76 Pulse
vs
GE76 Raider

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 273 x 24.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.95 inches		 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 7 mm
Colors Gray Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 55 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1570:1 -
sRGB color space 94% -
Response time 8 ms -
Max. brightness
GL76 Pulse
320 nits
GE76 Raider
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 W 230 / 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 880 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GL76 Pulse +15%
1487
GE76 Raider
1293
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GL76 Pulse +3%
6521
GE76 Raider
6355
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GL76 Pulse +41%
1765
GE76 Raider
1253
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GL76 Pulse +21%
9499
GE76 Raider
7845

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GL76 Pulse
6.14 TFLOPS
GE76 Raider +125%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 87 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. GL76 Pulse vs GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
2. GL76 Pulse vs GP76 Leopard
3. GL76 Pulse vs ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
4. GL76 Pulse vs Katana GF76
5. GL76 Pulse vs Alienware x17 R1
6. GE76 Raider vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. GE76 Raider vs Alienware m17 R4
8. GE76 Raider vs Blade 17 (2021)
9. GE76 Raider vs GP66 Leopard
10. GE76 Raider vs GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI GE76 Raider and GL76 Pulse or ask any questions
EnglishРусский