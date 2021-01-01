Home > Laptop comparison > GP66 Leopard or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

MSI GP66 Leopard vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

68 out of 100
MSI GP66 Leopard
VS
70 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
MSI GP66 Leopard
From $1599
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
From $1899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of MSI GP66 Leopard and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GP66 Leopard
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height 267 mm (10.51 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Thickness 23.4 mm (0.92 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~82.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 890:1 -
sRGB color space 95% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 180 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs MSI GP66 Leopard
2. MSI GS66 Stealth vs GP66 Leopard
3. Dell Alienware m15 R3 vs MSI GP66 Leopard
4. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
5. Dell Alienware m15 R5 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
6. Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) vs Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
7. MSI GF65 Thin vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and MSI GP66 Leopard or ask any questions
EnglishРусский