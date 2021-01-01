MSI GP66 Leopard vs Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
- Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 65 against 56 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (134.5 vs 148.2 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
|367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~82.3%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|890:1
|1842:1
|sRGB color space
|95%
|99.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|68.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|66.6%
|Response time
|3 ms
|26 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|271 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Swift 3 SF316-51 +7%
1387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GP66 Leopard +28%
5952
4658
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1245
Swift 3 SF316-51 +11%
1388
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GP66 Leopard +42%
7671
5397
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|75.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
