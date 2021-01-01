Home > Laptop comparison > GP66 Leopard or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

MSI GP66 Leopard vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

MSI GP66 Leopard
VS
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
MSI GP66 Leopard
From $1599
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
From $2999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile
RAM 32GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of MSI GP66 Leopard and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1080 grams less (around 2.38 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 140% sharper screen – 338 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (102.9 vs 148.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GP66 Leopard
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 299 mm (11.77 inches)
Height 267 mm (10.51 inches) 222 mm (8.74 inches)
Thickness 23.4 mm (0.92 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~78.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 338 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 890:1 -
sRGB color space 95% 116%
Adobe RGB profile - 86%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 85%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 100 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 or MSI GP66 Leopard
2. MSI GS66 Stealth or MSI GP66 Leopard
3. Dell Alienware m15 R3 or MSI GP66 Leopard
4. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
6. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 and MSI GP66 Leopard or ask any questions
EnglishРусский