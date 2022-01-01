MSI GP66 Leopard vs Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (148.2 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 90 against 65 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
|395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Noise level
|53 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|951:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|95.8%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66%
|75.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.2%
|-
|Response time
|12 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 / 240 / 280 W
|100 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1062 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1251
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6110
9780
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1245
1574
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7671
13798
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|85.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.9 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
