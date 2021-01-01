MSI GP66 Leopard vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
MSI GP66 Leopard
From $1599
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 90 against 65 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (133.8 vs 148.2 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|Height
|267 mm (10.51 inches)
|243 mm (9.57 inches)
|Thickness
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|890:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|95%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|200 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
1520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
9325
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
