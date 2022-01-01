You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i7 11800H - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX Vega 7 RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard Can run popular games at about 630-859% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 65 against 50 watt-hours

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (130.3 vs 148.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches 359.8 x 233.8 x 16.1 mm

14.17 x 9.2 x 0.63 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~79.8% Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black White, Black, Green, Red Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 53 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 951:1 516:1 sRGB color space 95.8% 65% Adobe RGB profile 66% 45% DCI-P3 color gamut 65.2% 43.6% Response time 12 ms 18 ms Max. brightness GP66 Leopard 380 nits VivoBook S15 M533 +5% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 50 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 1062 gramm 194 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 130 W 10-45 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 7 GPU performance GP66 Leopard +1145% 13.8 TFLOPS VivoBook S15 M533 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC256 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 85.5 dB 81.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 7.3 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.