MSI GP66 Leopard vs ASUS VivoBook S15 M533

60 out of 100
MSI GP66 Leopard
VS
47 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
MSI GP66 Leopard
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GP66 Leopard and ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
  • Can run popular games at about 630-859% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 65 against 50 watt-hours
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (130.3 vs 148.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GP66 Leopard
vs
VivoBook S15 M533

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 359.8 x 233.8 x 16.1 mm
14.17 x 9.2 x 0.63 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~79.8%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 53 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 951:1 516:1
sRGB color space 95.8% 65%
Adobe RGB profile 66% 45%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.2% 43.6%
Response time 12 ms 18 ms
Max. brightness
GP66 Leopard
380 nits
VivoBook S15 M533 +5%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1062 gramm 194 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 10-45 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 7
GPU performance
GP66 Leopard +1145%
13.8 TFLOPS
VivoBook S15 M533
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 85.5 dB 81.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.3 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

