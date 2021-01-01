Home > Laptop comparison > GP66 Leopard or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

MSI GP66 Leopard vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

MSI GP66 Leopard
VS
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
MSI GP66 Leopard
From $1599
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GP66 Leopard and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 190-259% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 96 against 65 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (126.9 vs 148.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GP66 Leopard
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 267 mm (10.51 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 23.4 mm (0.92 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~82%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 890:1 -
sRGB color space 95% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
GP66 Leopard +27%
380 nits
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 230 W 120 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 15 9500 or GP66 Leopard
2. GS66 Stealth or GP66 Leopard
3. Alienware m15 R3 or GP66 Leopard
4. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
5. XPS 15 9500 or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
6. TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and MSI GP66 Leopard or ask any questions
EnglishРусский