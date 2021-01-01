Home > Laptop comparison > GP66 Leopard or Alienware x17 R1 – what's better?

MSI GP66 Leopard vs Dell Alienware x17 R1

70 out of 100
MSI GP66 Leopard
VS
73 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R1
MSI GP66 Leopard
From $1599
Dell Alienware x17 R1
From $2099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GP66 Leopard and Dell Alienware x17 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (148.2 vs 185.2 square inches)
  • Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 87 against 65 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GP66 Leopard
vs
Alienware x17 R1

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
Height 267 mm (10.51 inches) 299.4 mm (11.79 inches)
Thickness 23.4 mm (0.92 inches) 20.9-21.4 mm (0.82-0.84 inches)
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~69%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 890:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 95% 100%
Response time 3 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness
GP66 Leopard +27%
380 nits
Alienware x17 R1
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GP66 Leopard +28%
13.8 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R1
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

