68 out of 100
MSI GP66 Leopard
54 out of 100
Dell G15 5510
MSI GP66 Leopard
From $1599
Dell G15 5510
From $899
Display
Battery 65 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GP66 Leopard and Dell G15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
  • Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 65 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GP66 Leopard
vs
G15 5510

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 267 mm (10.51 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 23.4 mm (0.92 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~69%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 890:1 600:1
sRGB color space 95% -
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
GP66 Leopard +52%
380 nits
G15 5510
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GP66 Leopard +7%
1245
G15 5510
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GP66 Leopard +29%
5962
G15 5510
4613
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 0 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GP66 Leopard +332%
13.8 TFLOPS
G15 5510
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

