MSI GP66 Leopard vs Dell G15 5510
MSI GP66 Leopard
From $1599
Dell G15 5510
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
85
72
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
80
42
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
57
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
70
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
61
56
NanoReview Score
68
54
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
- Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 65 against 56 watt-hours
- Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 250 nits
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|267 mm (10.51 inches)
|272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
|Thickness
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|890:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|95%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GP66 Leopard +7%
1245
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GP66 Leopard +29%
5962
4613
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2884
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|0 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
