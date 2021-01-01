MSI GP66 Leopard vs Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 99 against 65 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.9 vs 148.2 square inches)
- Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 420 vs 380 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|267 mm (10.51 inches)
|250 mm (9.84 inches)
|Thickness
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|890 cm2 (138 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~75.4%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|890:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|95%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|99%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1245
1574
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5962
8971
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
511
577
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2884
4866
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Below the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.6 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1