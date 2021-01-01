MSI GP66 Leopard vs Gigabyte G5 (2021)
MSI GP66 Leopard
From $1599
Performance
System and application performance
84
87
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
81
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
70
62
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
61
60
NanoReview Score
68
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
- Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 65 against 48.9 watt-hours
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Case
|Weight
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|361 mm (14.21 inches)
|Height
|267 mm (10.51 inches)
|258 mm (10.16 inches)
|Thickness
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~72.1%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|890:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|95%
|99%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|150 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1245
G5 (2021) +15%
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GP66 Leopard +19%
5962
5012
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2884
G5 (2021) +31%
3768
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Below the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
