MSI GP66 Leopard vs Gigabyte G5 (2021)

68 out of 100
MSI GP66 Leopard
VS
65 out of 100
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
MSI GP66 Leopard
From $1599
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i5 11400H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GP66 Leopard and Gigabyte G5 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
  • Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 65 against 48.9 watt-hours
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GP66 Leopard
vs
G5 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 361 mm (14.21 inches)
Height 267 mm (10.51 inches) 258 mm (10.16 inches)
Thickness 23.4 mm (0.92 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~72.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 890:1 -
sRGB color space 95% 99%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
GP66 Leopard
380 nits
G5 (2021)
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 W 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GP66 Leopard
1245
G5 (2021) +15%
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GP66 Leopard +19%
5962
G5 (2021)
5012
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GP66 Leopard
2884
G5 (2021) +31%
3768

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GP66 Leopard +85%
13.8 TFLOPS
G5 (2021)
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte G5 (2021) and MSI GP66 Leopard or ask any questions
