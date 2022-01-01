You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) CPU - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS

Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 65 against 52.5 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits Advantages of the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.23 kg (4.92 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm

14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~72.8% Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.3 mm Colors Black Black, Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 53 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 951:1 - sRGB color space 95.8% - Adobe RGB profile 66% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.2% - Response time 12 ms - Max. brightness GP66 Leopard +27% 380 nits Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 52.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 1062 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 130 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance GP66 Leopard +332% 13.8 TFLOPS Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 85.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display No Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No - HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.