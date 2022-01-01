Home > Laptop comparison > GP66 Leopard or Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) – what's better?

MSI GP66 Leopard vs Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)

60 out of 100
MSI GP66 Leopard
VS
56 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
MSI GP66 Leopard
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GP66 Leopard and Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (148.2 vs 179.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 80 against 65 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GP66 Leopard
vs
Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm
15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~71.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Black Black, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 53 dB 51 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 951:1 800:1
sRGB color space 95.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 66% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.2% -
Response time 12 ms -
Max. brightness
GP66 Leopard +27%
380 nits
Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 230 / 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1062 gramm 1057 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
GP66 Leopard +94%
13.8 TFLOPS
Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 85.5 dB 78.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GP66 Leopard and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
2. MSI GP66 Leopard and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
3. MSI GP66 Leopard and MSI GP76 Leopard
4. MSI GP66 Leopard and Dell Alienware m15 R6
5. MSI GP66 Leopard and MSI Vector GP76
6. Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
7. Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) and ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
8. Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
9. Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) and Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
10. Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) and MSI GP66 Leopard or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский