Home > Laptop comparison > GP66 Leopard or ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) – what's better?

MSI GP66 Leopard vs Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)

67 out of 100
MSI GP66 Leopard
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
MSI GP66 Leopard
From $1599
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 65 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GP66 Leopard and Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 65 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (130 vs 148.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GP66 Leopard
vs
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 267 mm (10.51 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 23.4 mm (0.92 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~73.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 12.4 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 147 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 890:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 95% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
GP66 Leopard +27%
380 nits
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS -
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 3840 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs MSI GP66 Leopard
2. MSI GS66 Stealth vs MSI GP66 Leopard
3. Dell Alienware m15 R3 vs MSI GP66 Leopard
4. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
5. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
6. Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
7. Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
8. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and MSI GP66 Leopard or ask any questions
EnglishРусский