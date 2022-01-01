Home > Laptop comparison > GP66 Leopard or Crosshair 15 – what's better?

MSI GP66 Leopard vs Crosshair 15

60 out of 100
MSI GP66 Leopard
VS
67 out of 100
MSI Crosshair 15
MSI GP66 Leopard
MSI Crosshair 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 65 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GP66 Leopard and Crosshair 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 65 against 53.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GP66 Leopard
vs
Crosshair 15

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~72.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 53 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 951:1 -
sRGB color space 95.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 66% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.2% -
Response time 12 ms -
Max. brightness
GP66 Leopard
380 nits
Crosshair 15
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1062 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GP66 Leopard
1251
Crosshair 15 +46%
1832
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GP66 Leopard
6110
Crosshair 15 +111%
12870
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GP66 Leopard
1245
Crosshair 15 +51%
1884
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GP66 Leopard
7671
Crosshair 15 +129%
17542

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
GP66 Leopard
13.8 TFLOPS
Crosshair 15
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 85.5 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
