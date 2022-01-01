MSI GP66 Leopard vs Crosshair 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
57
93
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
73
81
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
54
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
62
57
NanoReview Score
60
67
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 65 against 53.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
|359 x 259 x 26.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~72.2%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|53 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|951:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|95.8%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|66%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.2%
|-
|Response time
|12 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 240 / 280 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1062 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|14
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1251
Crosshair 15 +46%
1832
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6110
Crosshair 15 +111%
12870
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1245
Crosshair 15 +51%
1884
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7671
Crosshair 15 +129%
17542
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|85.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
