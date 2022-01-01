You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz) CPU - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i7 11800H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard Includes an old-school USB-A port

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 82 against 65 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (136.7 vs 148.2 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches 357 x 247 x 19 mm

14.06 x 9.72 x 0.75 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~76.1% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 53 dB 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 951:1 - sRGB color space 95.8% - Adobe RGB profile 66% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.2% - Response time 12 ms - Max. brightness GP66 Leopard 380 nits Delta 15 Advantage Edition n/a

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 82 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 1062 gramm 572 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB TGP 130 W 95-120 W Nvidia Optimus MUX AMD Switchable Graphics Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1489 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 2250 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 10 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 160 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2304 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance GP66 Leopard 13.8 TFLOPS Delta 15 Advantage Edition +2% 14.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC233 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 85.5 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.