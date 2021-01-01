Home > Laptop comparison > GP66 Leopard or GL76 Pulse – what's better?

MSI GP66 Leopard vs GL76 Pulse

68 out of 100
MSI GP66 Leopard
VS
62 out of 100
MSI GL76 Pulse
MSI GP66 Leopard
From $1599
MSI GL76 Pulse
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GP66 Leopard and GL76 Pulse important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
  • Can run popular games at about 120-164% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 65 against 53.4 watt-hours
  • Provides 19% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 320 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (148.2 vs 168.5 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GL76 Pulse
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GP66 Leopard
vs
GL76 Pulse

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 398 mm (15.67 inches)
Height 267 mm (10.51 inches) 273 mm (10.75 inches)
Thickness 23.4 mm (0.92 inches) 24.2 mm (0.95 inches)
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~75.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 890:1 1570:1
sRGB color space 95% 94%
Response time 3 ms 8 ms
Max. brightness
GP66 Leopard +19%
380 nits
GL76 Pulse
320 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GP66 Leopard
1245
GL76 Pulse +14%
1417
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GP66 Leopard +17%
5962
GL76 Pulse
5086
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GP66 Leopard
2884
GL76 Pulse +33%
3822

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GP66 Leopard +219%
13.8 TFLOPS
GL76 Pulse
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GP66 Leopard vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. MSI GP66 Leopard vs Dell Alienware m15 R4
3. MSI GP66 Leopard vs Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
4. MSI GP66 Leopard vs Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
5. MSI GL76 Pulse vs Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
6. MSI GL76 Pulse vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
7. MSI GL76 Pulse vs Katana GF76
8. MSI GL76 Pulse vs Dell Alienware x17 R1
9. MSI GL76 Pulse vs GL66 Pulse

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI GL76 Pulse and GP66 Leopard or ask any questions
EnglishРусский