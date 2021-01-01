GP76 Leopard or Nitro 5 AN517-54 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GP76 Leopard Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS

Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 65 against 57.5 watt-hours Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm

15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~73.1% Side bezels 7 mm 10.4 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 6000 RPM - Noise level - 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1243:1 sRGB color space 100% 55% Adobe RGB profile - 37.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7% Response time 3 ms 16 ms Max. brightness GP76 Leopard n/a Nitro 5 AN517-54 300 nits

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 280 W 135 / 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 387 / 580 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 6 4 Threads 12 8 L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) GP76 Leopard 1294 Nitro 5 AN517-54 +10% 1420 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) GP76 Leopard +29% 6035 Nitro 5 AN517-54 4687 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) GP76 Leopard 1221 Nitro 5 AN517-54 +18% 1444 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) GP76 Leopard +38% 7613 Nitro 5 AN517-54 5534

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 130 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 3840 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance GP76 Leopard +106% 13.8 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN517-54 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Nahimic 3 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.