MSI GP76 Leopard vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
MSI GP76 Leopard
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
Review
Performance
System and application performance
75
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
78
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
57
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
48
NanoReview Score
63
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GP76 Leopard
- Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS
- Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 65 against 57.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm
15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~73.1%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|10.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|-
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1243:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|55%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|37.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|36.7%
|Response time
|3 ms
|16 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|135 / 180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|387 / 580 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1294
Nitro 5 AN517-54 +10%
1420
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GP76 Leopard +29%
6035
4687
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1221
Nitro 5 AN517-54 +18%
1444
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GP76 Leopard +38%
7613
5534
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
