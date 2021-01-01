Home > Laptop comparison > GP76 Leopard or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

63 out of 100
MSI GP76 Leopard
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
MSI GP76 Leopard
From $2299
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
From $870
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GP76 Leopard and Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GP76 Leopard
  • Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 65 against 56 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (134.5 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GP76 Leopard
vs
Swift 3 SF316-51

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~82.3%
Side bezels 7 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6000 RPM -
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1842:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.6%
Response time 3 ms 26 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 280 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 271 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GP76 Leopard +879%
13.8 TFLOPS
Swift 3 SF316-51
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
