Home > Laptop comparison > GP76 Leopard or TUF Gaming F17 (2021) – what's better?

MSI GP76 Leopard vs ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

66 out of 100
MSI GP76 Leopard
VS
57 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
MSI GP76 Leopard
From $2299
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 65 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GP76 Leopard and ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GP76 Leopard
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 120-164% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 65 against 48 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GP76 Leopard
vs
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 399 mm (15.71 inches)
Height 284 mm (11.18 inches) 269 mm (10.59 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) 2.48 mm (0.1 inches)
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1073 cm2 (166.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~76.9%
Side bezels 7 mm 8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6000 RPM -
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 280 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 590 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GP76 Leopard +219%
13.8 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware m17 R4 and MSI GP76 Leopard
2. Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) and MSI GP76 Leopard
3. Dell G7 17 7700 and MSI GP76 Leopard
4. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
5. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) and MSI GP76 Leopard or ask any questions
EnglishРусский