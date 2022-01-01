You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) Battery 65 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GP76 Leopard Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 65 against 56 watt-hours Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)

Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (150.5 vs 174.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm

14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~69.1% Side bezels 7 mm 5.4 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 6000 RPM - Noise level - 53.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 19 ms Max. brightness GP76 Leopard n/a Alienware m15 R6 300 nits

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 955 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) GP76 Leopard 1249 Alienware m15 R6 +15% 1441 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) GP76 Leopard 6115 Alienware m15 R6 +3% 6310 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) GP76 Leopard 1221 Alienware m15 R6 +41% 1716 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) GP76 Leopard 7613 Alienware m15 R6 +20% 9158

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 130 W 80 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance GP76 Leopard +59% 13.8 TFLOPS Alienware m15 R6 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.