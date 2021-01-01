MSI GP76 Leopard vs Dell Alienware x17 R1
MSI GP76 Leopard
From $2299
Dell Alienware x17 R1
From $2099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
87
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
84
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
70
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
47
NanoReview Score
68
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GP76 Leopard
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 87 against 65 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|Width
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
|Height
|284 mm (11.18 inches)
|299.4 mm (11.79 inches)
|Thickness
|25.9 mm (1.02 inches)
|20.9-21.4 mm (0.82-0.84 inches)
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|8.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6000 RPM
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|240 / 330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1221
Alienware x17 R1 +32%
1606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5788
Alienware x17 R1 +63%
9463
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Alienware x17 R1 +20%
599
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2889
Alienware x17 R1 +74%
5037
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
