MSI GP76 Leopard vs Dell G7 17 7700
MSI GP76 Leopard
From $2299
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
Review
Performance
System and application performance
84
84
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
98
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
47
63
NanoReview Score
71
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GP76 Leopard
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
- Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 97 against 65 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
|Width
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
|Height
|284 mm (11.18 inches)
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|Thickness
|25.9 mm (1.02 inches)
|19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~71.4%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6000 RPM
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|95%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|73%
|Response time
|3 ms
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|130 / 240 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
