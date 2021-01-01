Home > Laptop comparison > GP76 Leopard or G7 17 7700 – what's better?

MSI GP76 Leopard vs Dell G7 17 7700

MSI GP76 Leopard
VS
Dell G7 17 7700
MSI GP76 Leopard
From $2299
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GP76 Leopard and Dell G7 17 7700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GP76 Leopard
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 97 against 65 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GP76 Leopard
vs
G7 17 7700

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
Height 284 mm (11.18 inches) 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~71.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6000 RPM -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 95%
Adobe RGB profile - 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73%
Response time 3 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness
GP76 Leopard
n/a
G7 17 7700
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 280 W 130 / 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 1536
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. GP76 Leopard or XPS 17 9700
2. GP76 Leopard or GS66 Stealth
3. GP76 Leopard or GP66 Leopard
4. G7 17 7700 or XPS 17 9700
5. G7 17 7700 or Blade Pro 17 (2021)
6. G7 17 7700 or G5 15 5500
7. G7 17 7700 or G7 15 7500

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G7 17 7700 and MSI GP76 Leopard or ask any questions
EnglishРусский