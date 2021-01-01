Home > Laptop comparison > GP76 Leopard or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

Display
Battery 65 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GP76 Leopard and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GP76 Leopard
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 143-195% higher FPS
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 65 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1070 grams less (around 2.36 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (122.6 vs 174.7 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GP76 Leopard
vs
XPS 15 9500

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 344 mm (13.54 inches)
Height 284 mm (11.18 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~89.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6000 RPM 5000 RPM
Noise level - 46 dB

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time 3 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness
GP76 Leopard
n/a
XPS 15 9500
500 nits

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 230 / 280 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GP76 Leopard +6%
1203
XPS 15 9500
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GP76 Leopard +39%
5599
XPS 15 9500
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GP76 Leopard +29%
2732
XPS 15 9500
2118

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

