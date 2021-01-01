MSI GP76 Leopard vs HP ENVY 17
MSI GP76 Leopard
From $2299
HP ENVY 17
From $1219
Review
Performance
System and application performance
84
76
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
81
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
32
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
70
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
47
64
NanoReview Score
67
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GP76 Leopard
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 158-216% higher FPS
- Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 65 against 55 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (160.1 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|Width
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|Height
|284 mm (11.18 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|25.9 mm (1.02 inches)
|19.3 mm (0.76 inches)
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6000 RPM
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1174
ENVY 17 +8%
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GP76 Leopard +35%
5635
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
ENVY 17 +5%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GP76 Leopard +37%
2732
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
