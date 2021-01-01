Home > Laptop comparison > GP76 Leopard or Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) – what's better?

MSI GP76 Leopard vs Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)

64 out of 100
MSI GP76 Leopard
VS
63 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 17
MSI GP76 Leopard
From $2299
Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
From $1300
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GP76 Leopard and Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GP76 Leopard
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 80 against 65 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GP76 Leopard
vs
Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm
15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~71.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Black Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6000 RPM -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1030:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms 23 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 280 W 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GP76 Leopard +115%
13.8 TFLOPS
Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

