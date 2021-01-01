MSI GP76 Leopard vs GL76 Pulse
MSI GP76 Leopard
Review
Performance
System and application performance
83
88
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
81
54
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
70
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
47
55
NanoReview Score
66
62
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GP76 Leopard
- Can run popular games at about 120-164% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 65 against 53.4 watt-hours
Advantages of the MSI GL76 Pulse
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|398 mm (15.67 inches)
|Height
|284 mm (11.18 inches)
|273 mm (10.75 inches)
|Thickness
|25.9 mm (1.02 inches)
|24.2 mm (0.95 inches)
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~75.9%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6000 RPM
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1570:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|94%
|Response time
|3 ms
|8 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1221
GL76 Pulse +16%
1417
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GP76 Leopard +14%
5788
5086
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
n/a
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2889
GL76 Pulse +32%
3822
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|60 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
