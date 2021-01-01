You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240 Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i9 11980HK - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 152-207% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~75%) battery – 99.9 against 57 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 19.8 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.78 inches 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~72.4% Side bezels 6.5 mm 9 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240 Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1480:1 sRGB color space - 53% Response time 3 ms 11 ms Max. brightness GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) 300 nits Nitro 5 AN515-57 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 57 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 230 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 500 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB TGP 95 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 3840 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) +276% 12 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN515-57 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Nahimic 3 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.