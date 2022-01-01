You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240 Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i9 11980HK - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 99.9 against 58 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 19.8 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.78 inches 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm

14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 926 cm2 (143.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~72.5% Side bezels 6.5 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level - 54.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240 Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1255:1 sRGB color space - 55% Adobe RGB profile - 38.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.1% Response time 3 ms 19 ms Max. brightness GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) 300 nits Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 58 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 230 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 805 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB TGP 95 W 85 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) +38% 12 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Nahimic 3 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 74 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.6 x 7.7 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.