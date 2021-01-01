Home > Laptop comparison > GS66 Stealth or Predator Triton 500 SE – what's better?

MSI GS66 Stealth vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

71 out of 100
MSI GS66 Stealth
VS
75 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
From $1749
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS66 Stealth and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS66 Stealth
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 358.1 mm (14.1 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 261.6 mm (10.3 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~79.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 3
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6600 RPM -
Noise level 58 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
GS66 Stealth
300 nits
Predator Triton 500 SE +317%
1250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 885 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GS66 Stealth
12 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 500 SE +5%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

