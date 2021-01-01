Home > Laptop comparison > GS66 Stealth or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 – what's better?

MSI GS66 Stealth vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

72 out of 100
MSI GS66 Stealth
75 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS66 Stealth and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (137.6 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz
  • Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS66 Stealth
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 27.5 mm (1.08 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6600 RPM -
Noise level 58 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 885 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 115-130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GS66 Stealth
12 TFLOPS
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 +15%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

