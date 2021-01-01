MSI GS66 Stealth vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 99.9 against 76 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.6%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6600 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|58 dB
|57 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1179:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|885 gramm
|608 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|81 dB
|83 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1127
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5540
6423
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
502
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
3569
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1140 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1380 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|7.066 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|2x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1