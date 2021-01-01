Home > Laptop comparison > GS66 Stealth or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) – what's better?

MSI GS66 Stealth vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

MSI GS66 Stealth
VS
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 10875H
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS66 Stealth and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 99.9 against 76 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS66 Stealth
vs
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~74%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6600 RPM -
Noise level 58 dB 57 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1179:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 885 gramm 608 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 81 dB 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1380 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 7.066 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 2560
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 2x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 17 9700 and GS66 Stealth
2. Alienware m15 R4 and GS66 Stealth
3. GP76 Leopard and GS66 Stealth
4. GF75 Thin and GS66 Stealth
5. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
6. TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
7. GE66 Raider and ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
8. Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) and MSI GS66 Stealth or ask any questions
EnglishРусский