You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240 Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i9 11980HK - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 224-305% higher FPS

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 99.9 against 63 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 19.8 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.78 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~79.3% Side bezels 6.5 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240 Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) 300 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 230 W 65 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter - 446 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 95 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 990 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units 3840 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) +407% 12 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Nahimic 3 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.