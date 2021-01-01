Home > Laptop comparison > GS66 Stealth or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

MSI GS66 Stealth vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

MSI GS66 Stealth
VS
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS66 Stealth and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 190-259% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (126.9 vs 137.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS66 Stealth
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~82%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6600 RPM -
Noise level 58 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 230 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 885 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

