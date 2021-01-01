MSI GS66 Stealth vs Dell Alienware m15 R6
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
Dell Alienware m15 R6
From $1729
Review
Performance
System and application performance
80
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
77
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
55
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
93
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
81
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
72
NanoReview Score
71
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 69-95% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 99.9 against 86 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (137.6 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
- Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|Thickness
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|Area
|888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.6%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6600 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|58 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99%
|Response time
|3 ms
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|885 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1175
Alienware m15 R6 +18%
1382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS66 Stealth +12%
5544
4934
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
n/a
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2725
Alienware m15 R6 +37%
3725
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|80 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|5.299 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|81 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
