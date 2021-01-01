MSI GS66 Stealth vs Dell Alienware x15 R1
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
Dell Alienware x15 R1
From $1999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
84
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
80
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
55
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
93
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
81
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 99.9 against 87 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (137.6 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
- Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|359.7 mm (14.16 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|277.2 mm (10.91 inches)
|Thickness
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|16.3 mm (0.64 inches)
|Area
|888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.6%
|~67.3%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|3
|4
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6600 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|58 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|885 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1175
Alienware x15 R1 +33%
1562
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5544
Alienware x15 R1 +60%
8895
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
Alienware x15 R1 +17%
565
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2725
Alienware x15 R1 +80%
4898
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|81 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.8 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
