MSI GS66 Stealth vs Dell G15 5510
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
Dell G15 5510
From $899
Review
Performance
System and application performance
80
72
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
75
42
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
55
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
93
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
81
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
72
56
NanoReview Score
71
54
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 152-207% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (137.6 vs 150.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
|Thickness
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.6%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6600 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|58 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|Response time
|3 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|885 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS66 Stealth +1%
1175
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS66 Stealth +20%
5544
4613
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2725
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|0 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
