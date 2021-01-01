Home > Laptop comparison > GS66 Stealth or Inspiron 15 5515 – what's better?

MSI GS66 Stealth vs Dell Inspiron 15 5515

70 out of 100
MSI GS66 Stealth
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
From $650
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS66 Stealth and Dell Inspiron 15 5515 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 541-737% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 99.9 against 41 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (126.3 vs 137.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS66 Stealth
vs
Inspiron 15 5515

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 14.6-17.9 mm (0.57-0.7 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~82.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6600 RPM -
Noise level 58 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space - 55.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 38.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.5%
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
GS66 Stealth +20%
300 nits
Inspiron 15 5515
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 885 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 10-45 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 3840 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
GS66 Stealth +983%
12 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5515
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

