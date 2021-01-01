MSI GS66 Stealth vs Dell Inspiron 15 5515
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
From $650
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
80
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
55
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
93
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
81
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
70
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 541-737% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 99.9 against 41 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (126.3 vs 137.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|Thickness
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|14.6-17.9 mm (0.57-0.7 inches)
|Area
|888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.6%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6600 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|58 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|55.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|38.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|39.5%
|Response time
|3 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|885 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS66 Stealth +7%
1174
1101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS66 Stealth +23%
5746
4680
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1174
1176
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GS66 Stealth +2%
7314
7164
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|10-45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|81 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
