MSI GS66 Stealth vs Dell XPS 15 9500
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
Review
Performance
System and application performance
84
72
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
98
66
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
55
45
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
93
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
81
86
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
72
81
NanoReview Score
77
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 143-195% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (122.6 vs 137.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.6%
|~89.2%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6600 RPM
|5000 RPM
|Noise level
|58 dB
|46 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|89.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|94%
|Response time
|3 ms
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|885 gramm
|481 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|81 dB
|84.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS66 Stealth +6%
1203
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS66 Stealth +39%
5599
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
GS66 Stealth +8%
484
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GS66 Stealth +29%
2732
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
