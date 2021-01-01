MSI GS66 Stealth vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (122.9 vs 137.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.6%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6600 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|58 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|885 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1174
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +26%
1485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5746
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +17%
6699
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1175
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +50%
1757
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7192
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +30%
9359
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1343 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|5.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|81 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
