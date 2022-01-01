MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) vs Gigabyte Aero 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
- Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.3 x 248 x 19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.78 inches
|356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|-
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|726 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8
|14
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 +12%
1750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 +47%
12073
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 +15%
1771
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 +33%
16478
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|16 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|5632
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|176
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1