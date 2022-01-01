Home > Laptop comparison > GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) or Aero 16 – what's better?

MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) vs Gigabyte Aero 16

65 out of 100
MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
VS
77 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16
MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
Gigabyte Aero 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) and Gigabyte Aero 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
vs
Aero 16

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.78 inches		 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~83.9%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 726 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz -
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 16 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
12 TFLOPS
Aero 16 +33%
16 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

