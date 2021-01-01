Home > Laptop comparison > GS66 Stealth or Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) – what's better?

MSI GS66 Stealth vs Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

74 out of 100
MSI GS66 Stealth
75 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 10870H
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS66 Stealth and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 23 mm (0.91 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~77%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6600 RPM -
Noise level 58 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1152:1
sRGB color space - 90%
Adobe RGB profile - 67%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.6%
Response time 3 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 885 gramm 725 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1365 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GS66 Stealth
12 TFLOPS
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) +39%
16.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek RTL8125
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81 dB 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

