Review

Evaluation of MSI GS66 Stealth and HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 99.9 against 51 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (126.8 vs 137.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS66 Stealth
vs
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 358.9 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 18.2 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~82%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6600 RPM -
Noise level 58 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
GS66 Stealth
300 nits
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 885 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS -
Memory size 6 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 3840 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

