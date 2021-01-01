GS66 Stealth or ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10980HK - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 99.9 against 51 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (127.6 vs 137.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 248 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.76 x 0.78 inches 357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm

14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 823 cm2 (127.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~81.5% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.2 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) 6600 RPM - Noise level 58 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness GS66 Stealth 300 nits ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 230 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 885 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 95 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 3840 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance GS66 Stealth +751% 12 TFLOPS ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes - Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Nahimic 3 - Speakers 2.0 2.1 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.