MSI GS66 Stealth vs HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)

69 out of 100
MSI GS66 Stealth
VS
53 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
From $1000
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of MSI GS66 Stealth and HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 99.9 against 51 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (127.6 vs 137.6 square inches)

Laptop:
GS66 Stealth
vs
ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 248 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.76 x 0.78 inches		 357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm
14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 823 cm2 (127.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~81.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6600 RPM -
Noise level 58 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 885 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 3840 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GS66 Stealth +751%
12 TFLOPS
ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.1
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
