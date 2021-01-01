Home > Laptop comparison > GS66 Stealth or Omen 17 (2021) – what's better?

MSI GS66 Stealth vs HP Omen 17 (2021)

71 out of 100
MSI GS66 Stealth
VS
72 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
HP Omen 17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GS66 Stealth and HP Omen 17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 99.9 against 70 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GS66 Stealth
vs
Omen 17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) -
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) -
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) -
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 0 cm2 (0 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~Infinity%
Side bezels 6.3 mm -191.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 3 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6600 RPM -
Noise level 58 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
GS66 Stealth
300 nits
Omen 17 (2021)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 885 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GS66 Stealth
1175
Omen 17 (2021) +20%
1408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS66 Stealth +11%
5544
Omen 17 (2021)
5006
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GS66 Stealth
2725
Omen 17 (2021) +41%
3839

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 165 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1420 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1790 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 16 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GS66 Stealth
12 TFLOPS
Omen 17 (2021) +82%
21.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GS66 Stealth and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. MSI GS66 Stealth and Dell XPS 15 9500
3. MSI GS66 Stealth and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
4. MSI GS66 Stealth and MSI GP66 Leopard
5. HP Omen 17 (2021) and Dell Alienware m17 R4
6. HP Omen 17 (2021) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
7. HP Omen 17 (2021) and HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
8. HP Omen 17 (2021) and Dell G7 17 7700

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Omen 17 (2021) and MSI GS66 Stealth or ask any questions
EnglishРусский